Ruby BURRELL

Ruby BURRELL
In Loving Memory of Ruby Burrell 11th June 2012 Missing you Now that you're not here To share my life each day I feel a sadness in my heart That just will not go away When the sun goes down And evening starts to fall Is when my arms long for you And I miss you most of all For, when we were together We were as close as we could be And there isn't anyone on Earth Who could mean the same to me. Your loving husband Ian and family xxxx



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 11, 2019
