|
|
CANTRILL, Ross Buchanan "Rossco" Passed away suddenly on the 09.04.2019, late of Orange. Dearly loved father of Aimee and Joshua. Father-in-law to Alana and John. Brother to Gordon, Stephen, Peter, Ellie and Margaret. Loved Poppy of Hannah, Kobie, Johnny, Harper, Amelia, and Judd. 'Loved by all his Family' Forever in Our Hearts The family and friends of Rossco are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at The Botanic Gardens, Yellow Box Way, Orange on Thursday April 18, 2019 commencing at 11am.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 13, 2019