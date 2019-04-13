Home
Services
Orange Funeral Service
1 Cameron Place,
Orange, New South Wales 2800
02 6360 1199
Resources
More Obituaries for Ross CANTRILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ross Buchanan (Rossco) CANTRILL

Notice Condolences

Ross Buchanan (Rossco) CANTRILL Notice
CANTRILL, Ross Buchanan "Rossco" Passed away suddenly on the 09.04.2019, late of Orange. Dearly loved father of Aimee and Joshua. Father-in-law to Alana and John. Brother to Gordon, Stephen, Peter, Ellie and Margaret. Loved Poppy of Hannah, Kobie, Johnny, Harper, Amelia, and Judd. 'Loved by all his Family' Forever in Our Hearts The family and friends of Rossco are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at The Botanic Gardens, Yellow Box Way, Orange on Thursday April 18, 2019 commencing at 11am.



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.