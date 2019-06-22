|
|
HODGES, Ronald William 14.6.1926 - 18.6.2019 Passed away peacefully, late of Orange Road, Manildra. Dearly beloved husband of Lorna Jean Hodges (deceased). Much loved father and father-in-law of Les & Kay, Graham, Lyn & Mike, David, Greg & Leanne. Much loved grandfather of Jenny, Michael and Glen, Nathan and Shane, Cameron, Matthew and Jessica. Loved great grandfather of Jasper and Charlie, Luke, Lachlan and Jessica, Aydin and Selina. Much Loved brother of Dulcie (deceased), Les, Colin (deceased), Kevin (deceased), Beryl, Kay and Trevor. "No longer in our lives to share, but in our hearts, you'll always be there" Aged 93 Years The family and friends of Ronald are kindly invited to attend his funeral t o be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, Manildra on Thursday 27th June 2019 commencing at 11.00am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Meranburn Cemetery, Manildra. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 22, 2019