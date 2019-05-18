|
|
FANNING, Ronald Edward John "Ron" 21.09.1936 - 13.05.2019 Passed away peacefully at Orange Health Service, late of "Rosedale" Mullion Creek. Beloved husband of Barbara for 59 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Brian & Belinda, Joanne and Paula (deceased). Loved grandfather of Holly, Brea, Mitchell, Luke and Taylah and great grandfather of his three great grandchildren. 'Forever Farming' Aged 82 years A Private Service has been held
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 18, 2019