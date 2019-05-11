Home
Ronald Arthur (Ron) NEAL


1999 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Ronald Arthur (Ron) NEAL Notice
NEAL, Ronald Arthur "Ron" 23.3.1937 - 9.5.2019 Passed away peacefully at Orange. Dearly beloved husband and best friend of 52 years to his loving wife Monica. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kylie and David Smith (Orange), Gary and Judith (Gold Coast). Adored Pa to his three granddaughters Chloe, Laura, Zali. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Clarrie and Bev Neal (Sydney). "The One We Love and Will Never Forget Forever In Our Hearts Gone To The Races" The family and friends of Ron are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Monday, May 13, 2019 commencing at 1.00pm. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to the Guide Dogs. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 11, 2019
