In Memory of Roger Day 20th Anniversary 28/07/1951 to 05/06/1999 You are our memories frozen in time and moving forward without you has never been easy. There has been times where we have missed you more than others; moments we wish you could have been a part of and people we wish so desperately could of met you. Loving you has always been easy but missing you is the hardest thing we have ever had to do. We do not know what is to come but one thing is for sure; we will continue to carry you in everything we do and will spend a lifetime loving you. 'Til we meet again, Lisa, Andrew, Meghan and Olivia



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 5, 2019
