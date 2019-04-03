|
BROWN, Rodger Charles 28.6.1935 - 2.4.2019 At St. Francis Aged Care, Orange, late of Clinton Street, Orange. Dearly loved husband of 57 years to Joan. Loving father and father-in-law of Jen and Jon, Paul and Susan. Proud grandfather of Meg and great grandfather of Abbie. "A Patient Sufferer At Rest" Aged 83 Years The family and friends of Rodger are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Monday, April 8, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Alzheimers Australia. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019