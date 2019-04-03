Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodger BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodger Charles BROWN


1935 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Rodger Charles BROWN Notice
BROWN, Rodger Charles 28.6.1935 - 2.4.2019 At St. Francis Aged Care, Orange, late of Clinton Street, Orange. Dearly loved husband of 57 years to Joan. Loving father and father-in-law of Jen and Jon, Paul and Susan. Proud grandfather of Meg and great grandfather of Abbie. "A Patient Sufferer At Rest" Aged 83 Years The family and friends of Rodger are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Monday, April 8, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Alzheimers Australia. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.