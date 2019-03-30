|
|
MARTYR, Robert (Bob) Pentland 9/4/1935 - 16/3/2019 Late of Molong, formerly of Roseville, Cumnock & Borenore. Son of Ernest (Reg) and Dorothy Martyr. Much loved husband of Janette (Jan). Father and father-in-law to Richard & Meg, Greg & Nic, Andrew & Nicki. Adored grandfather of William, Lucie, Hamish (dec), Hugo, Sophie, Molly, Phoebe, and Ruby. Privately cremated. A celebration of Bob's life will be held in Molong on Friday, 12 April 2019 from 3pm at the Coach House, Cnr Bank and Gidley Streets, Molong. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bear Cottage Children's Hospice in Manly at www.bearcottage.org.au.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 30, 2019