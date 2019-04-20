Home
Services
Orange Funeral Service
1 Cameron Place,
Orange, New South Wales 2800
02 6360 1199
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert ROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Patrick (Rosco) ROSS


1955 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Robert Patrick (Rosco) ROSS Notice
ROSS, Robert Patrick "Rosco" 22.05.1955 - 16.04.2019 Dearly loved husband of Judy. Adored father and father-in-law of Christopher & Krystal, Geoffrey & Alisha and Hollie & Dale (deceased). Loved "Pop" of Callum, Kiyra, Nicholas, Riley, Jack, Cohen, Leighton, Xavier, Lillyanna. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ann & Billy, Kay (deceased), Wendy & Gary, Gail & Geoff, Vicki & Pat, Stephen & Debbie. Loving son and son-in-law of Dolly & Patrick (both deceased) and Patricia & George Paul. Rosco was loved by all his nieces and nephews. 'Forever Loved' Aged 63 years The family and friends of Rosco are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium Chapel, Lone Pine Avenue, Orange on Tuesday April 23, 2019 commencing at 10am. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Motor Neurone Disease Australia.



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.