|
|
ROSS, Robert Patrick "Rosco" 22.05.1955 - 16.04.2019 Dearly loved husband of Judy. Adored father and father-in-law of Christopher & Krystal, Geoffrey & Alisha and Hollie & Dale (deceased). Loved "Pop" of Callum, Kiyra, Nicholas, Riley, Jack, Cohen, Leighton, Xavier, Lillyanna. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ann & Billy, Kay (deceased), Wendy & Gary, Gail & Geoff, Vicki & Pat, Stephen & Debbie. Loving son and son-in-law of Dolly & Patrick (both deceased) and Patricia & George Paul. Rosco was loved by all his nieces and nephews. 'Forever Loved' Aged 63 years The family and friends of Rosco are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium Chapel, Lone Pine Avenue, Orange on Tuesday April 23, 2019 commencing at 10am. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Motor Neurone Disease Australia.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 20, 2019