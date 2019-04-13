|
LAWLER, Robert John (Bob) 03.06.1933 - 11.04.2019 Peacefully at Parkwood, Orange. Late of Mitchell Hwy, Lucknow. Devoted husband of Jean (deceased). Much loved father and father-in-law of Debby and Peter, Terry and Grahame, Vicky (deceased). Cherished "Pop" and "Big Poppy" to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. "The One We Love and Will Never Forget" The family and friends of Bob are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 commencing at 1:30pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Cancer Council. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 13, 2019