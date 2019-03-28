Home
MASLING, Robert Edward (Bob) 29.03.1937 - 26.03.2019 Loving husband of Barbara. Much loved father and father-in-law of Veronica and Ken, Ian and Beth. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas and Rachel and loved 'Poppy Bob' of Myles, Toby, Izabella and Amelia. Bob will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews and by the Masling and Peters' families. "Forever In Our Hearts" The family and friends of Bob are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange TODAY Thursday, March 28, 2019 commencing at 12noon. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 28, 2019
