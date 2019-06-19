|
|
MCCOURT, Richard 14th June 2019 Passed away at Orange Hospital after a short illness. Late of Canowindra and formerly of Badgerys Creek. Dearly loved husband of Julie. Adored father of Susan and Victoria and loved father-in-law to Paul and Scott. Much Loved "Pa" to Amy, Mary, Kathryn, Daniel, Max and Harry. "Rest In Peace" Aged 76 Years The family and friends of Richard are kindly invited to attend a Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving to be held at St Edward's Catholic Church Canowindra on Monday 24th June 2019 commencing at 11.00am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Canowindra Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from June 19 to June 22, 2019