GOWER, Reginald Frederick 18.8.1920 - 12.2.2019 At Orange Hospital, late of Torulosa Way, Orange. Loved by wife Jessie and children Rhonda and Kerry (deceased) and his extended family. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Monday 18 February 2019 commencing at 10.30am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 16, 2019