Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald GOWER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald Frederick GOWER


1920 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Reginald Frederick GOWER Notice
GOWER, Reginald Frederick 18.8.1920 - 12.2.2019 At Orange Hospital, late of Torulosa Way, Orange. Loved by wife Jessie and children Rhonda and Kerry (deceased) and his extended family. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Monday 18 February 2019 commencing at 10.30am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.