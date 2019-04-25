|
MILLER, Raymond Arthur "Ray" 5.5.1932 - 23.4.2019 Passed away peacefully, late of Gazzard Lane, Clergate. Loving husband of Joyce. Loved father and father-in-law of Geoff and Janet, Denise and Rob Hopkins, Neil and Tracey. Loving grandfather to his eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Ray will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. "A Life Well Lived" The family and friends of Ray are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the March Uniting Church, Burrendong Way, March on Monday, April 29, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. Thence for interment in the March Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019