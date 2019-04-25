Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Arthur (Ray) MILLER


1935 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Raymond Arthur (Ray) MILLER Notice
MILLER, Raymond Arthur "Ray" 5.5.1932 - 23.4.2019 Passed away peacefully, late of Gazzard Lane, Clergate. Loving husband of Joyce. Loved father and father-in-law of Geoff and Janet, Denise and Rob Hopkins, Neil and Tracey. Loving grandfather to his eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Ray will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. "A Life Well Lived" The family and friends of Ray are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the March Uniting Church, Burrendong Way, March on Monday, April 29, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. Thence for interment in the March Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.