LEVINGSTONE, Rae Caroline 18.11.1937 - 21.04.2019 Peacefully at Orange Health Service, Late of McLachlan Street, Orange. Dearly loved wife of Brian (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kim and Wes, Sandy (deceased) and Frank. Cherished Nan to her grandchildren Alyce, Scott, Kyle and Bryce and Great Nan to Ivie. A loved sister and sister-in-law of Brian and Dawn (deceased). "In The Arms Of Jesus" "Forever In Our Hearts" The family and friends of Rae are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Byng Street, Orange on Friday, April 26, 2019 commencing at 10:30am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to the Cancer Council. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019