RUMING, Peter Terence 20.06.1947 - 18.05.2019 Beloved husband of Marie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Nerissa, Kellie and Glen, Andrew and Naomi, Danielle and Colin. Dearly loved Pa to his adoring grandchildren. Cherished brother, uncle and respected friend to many. 'Forever in Our Hearts' Aged 71 years The family and friends of Peter are warmly invited to attend his graveside funeral service to be held at Orange Lawn Cemetery, on Wednesday 29th May 2019, commencing at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sydney Cochlear Implant Centre (SCIC) www.scic.org.au.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 25, 2019