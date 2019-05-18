Home
Peter Roderick DARLEY


1946 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Peter Roderick DARLEY Notice
DARLEY, Peter Roderick 29.8.1946 - 16.5.2019 Passed away suddenly. Late of Orange and formerly of "Daydawn", Nashdale. Dearly beloved husband of Julie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Karen and Jamie Fliedner, Kylie and Chris Garvin. Loving and proud "Pop" to his grandchildren Edie, Hannah, Sam. Loved brother of Brian and his family. "To Know Him Was To Love Him" Requiem Mass for the Eternal Repose of the Soul of the late Peter Darley will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to The Rotary Club of Orange North, towards a special project. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from May 18 to May 21, 2019
