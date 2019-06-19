Home
Peter Maxwell SHARKEY


1924 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Peter Maxwell SHARKEY Notice
SHARKEY, Peter Maxwell 03.05.1924 - 16.06.2019 Late of Orange. Beloved husband of Isabel (deceased). Loved father and father-in-law of Margaret, Greg, Jenny and Chris Roberts. Loved "Pa" of Levi and Rhiannon, Jeremy and Fiona, Alex, Kiel, Ellen. Loved Great Pa of Lucy, Flynn, Connor, Tom, Annabelle. "Dad and Mum Reunited" The family and friends of Peter are kindly invited to attend his Requiem Mass to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church Byng Street, Orange on Friday, June 21, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Cargo Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 19, 2019
