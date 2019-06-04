Home
PITTMAN, Peter Frank 3.2.1940 - 30.5.2019 Late of Orange Survived by his beloved wife Jennifer and children Jeremy and Paula and their spouses Annabel and Ken. Proud grandfather of Molly, Amy, Jesse, James and Charlie. Much loved son of Harold (deceased) and Trix (deceased), adored brother of Diane. "Gone But Never Forgotten" Family and friends are warmly invited to celebrate Peter's life on Thursday June 6th, 2019 at 11.30am at Canobolas Gardens Crematorium in Orange.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 4, 2019
