Patrick Joseph KEANE

KEANE, Patrick Joseph Passed away at Orange Health Service late of Lucknow. Beloved husband of Rhonda. Loving father of Michael and Debbie. Adored step-father of Donna and Renae. "Poppy" of Caleb, Xavier, Shaniah, Kobe, Curtis, Dominik and great-grandfather of Maddie. "Walking Free" Aged 64 years The family and friends of Pat are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St Edwards Catholic Church, Canowindra on Monday May 27, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Canowindra Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 25, 2019
