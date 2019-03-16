|
|
CULLEN, Patrick Gordon (Paddy) 8.10.1934 - 13.3.2019 Late of Orange. Dearly beloved husband of Betty (deceased). Loved father and father-in-law of David and Libby and Wayne. Loving "Pop" to Heidi and William. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. "In Heaven With Mum" Aged 84 Years The family and friends of Patrick (Paddy) are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Lawn Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 16, 2019