Home
Services
Orange Funeral Service
1 Cameron Place,
Orange, New South Wales 2800
02 6360 1199
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
CANOBOLAS GARDENS CREMATORIUM CHAPEL
LONE PINE AVENUE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia WADE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Margaret WADE


1952 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Patricia Margaret WADE Notice
WADE, Patricia Margaret 30.04.1952 - 15.02.2019 After a long battle, passed away peacefully at home. Loved sister of Diana and mother to Katherine. Patricia will be missed by all her family and friends. 'Leaving Us Too Soon' Aged 66 years The family and friends of Patricia are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium Chapel, Lone Pine Avenue, Orange on Monday February 25, 2019 commencing at 11am.



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.