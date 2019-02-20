|
WADE, Patricia Margaret 30.04.1952 - 15.02.2019 After a long battle, passed away peacefully at home. Loved sister of Diana and mother to Katherine. Patricia will be missed by all her family and friends. 'Leaving Us Too Soon' Aged 66 years The family and friends of Patricia are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium Chapel, Lone Pine Avenue, Orange on Monday February 25, 2019 commencing at 11am.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019