CLARKE, Patricia (Pattie) 03.03.1925 - 07.03.2019 Passed away peacefully at "Taronga", Spring Creek. Dearly beloved wife of Dick for 73 years. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Bettina and Blair. Adored "Ninny" to her grandchildren Beau and Summah. "Live Life, Live Life Well" Aged 94 Years Requiem Mass for the Eternal Repose of the Soul of the Late Pattie Clarke will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Park Street, Orange on Thursday, March 14, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. At the conclusion of prayers following the Mass the cortege will proceed to the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium, Orange. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 9, 2019