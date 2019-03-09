Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia CLARKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia CLARKE


1925 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Patricia CLARKE Notice
CLARKE, Patricia (Pattie) 03.03.1925 - 07.03.2019 Passed away peacefully at "Taronga", Spring Creek. Dearly beloved wife of Dick for 73 years. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Bettina and Blair. Adored "Ninny" to her grandchildren Beau and Summah. "Live Life, Live Life Well" Aged 94 Years Requiem Mass for the Eternal Repose of the Soul of the Late Pattie Clarke will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Park Street, Orange on Thursday, March 14, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. At the conclusion of prayers following the Mass the cortege will proceed to the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium, Orange. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.