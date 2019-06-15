|
NICHOLLS, Nigel Philip Passed away 6th June 2019 Late of Kurri Kurri, formerly of Blayney. Dearly loved husband of the late Cheryl Nicholls. Much loved father and father-in-law of Gregory and Christy, Kerri and Michael. Pop of Logan, James, Ruby G, Ruby L, Brandi-Lee and Willow. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Much love son of Bill (deceased) and Jeanette. Aged 61 years Funeral details to be advised. Pettigrew Family Funerals 02 4951 1166
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 15, 2019