NEE MORRISON Helen RUTHERFORD


1979 - 2019 Notice Condolences
NEE MORRISON Helen RUTHERFORD Notice
RUTHERFORD (Nee Morrison) Helen 03.05.1979 -12.04.2019 Passed away suddenly, leaving all her family and friends heart-broken, especially her beloved children Henry and Lucy Baker. "Forever In Our Hearts" The family and friends of Helen are kindly invited to attend a Service of Celebration to be held at The Orange Botanic Gardens, Clover Hill Function Centre, 1 Yellow Box Way, Orange NSW 2800 on Monday, April 29, 2019 commencing at 12noon. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Beyond Blue or the RSPCA. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 27, 2019
