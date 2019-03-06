|
FRAME (Mitchell), Ann Louise 24.10.1964 - 28.02.2019 Passed away peacefully after a long illness surrounded by her family. Much loved wife of Ken. Loved mother of Nichole Thurston and Matthew and Jessica. Cherished grandmother of Bentley Frame. Stepmother of Jeffrey Merchant. Daughter of Helen and Lachlan Mitchell (Bathurst). Ann will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. "Forever In Our Hearts" Aged 54 Years The family and friends of Ann are kindly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at West Orange Baptist Church, Molong Road, Orange on Monday, March 11, 2019 commencing at 1.00pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Palliative Care. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019