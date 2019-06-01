Home
NEE FAIRALL Jill CASSELL


1948 - 2019 Notice Condolences
NEE FAIRALL Jill CASSELL Notice
CASSELL, (nee Fairall) Jill 08.09.1948 - 30.05.2019 Passed away peacefully at home. Beloved wife of Bruce. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Charmaine and Nick, Nerida, Phillip (deceased), Rhonda (deceased), Rebecca. Loved grandmother of Nathaniel, Laura, Hannah and her great grandchildren. "Called Home" The family and friends of Jill are kindly invited to attend a Memorial Service to be held at the Molong District Baptist Church, Thistle Street, Molong on Friday June 7, 2019 commencing at 1.00pm. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to the Kidney Foundation. A special thanks to all involved in Jill's care. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from June 1 to June 6, 2019
