NEE COWAN Iris Ruth MONTGOMERY


1932 - 2019 Notice Condolences
NEE COWAN Iris Ruth MONTGOMERY Notice
MONTGOMERY, Iris Ruth nee Cowan 17.08.1932 - 05.05.2019 Passed away peacefully, late of Prunus Lodge Molong. Beloved wife of Frank (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Julie, David and Karren. Nanny Iris to Sarah, Becky, Jessie, Joe, Melissa. Great grandmother to Gracie. Loved sister and aunty to all her family. 'At Rest In God's Garden' Aged 86 years The family and friends of Iris are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St Johns Anglican Church, Molong on Monday May 13, 2019 commencing 11am.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from May 8 to May 11, 2019
