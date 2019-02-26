Home
Nancy Edna THOMPSON


1925 - 2019
Nancy Edna THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON, Miss Nancy Edna 12.11.1925 - 22.02.2019 Passed away peacefully at Clancy Weston Lodge, Orange and formerly of Piesley Street, Orange. Much loved daughter of the late William and Pearl Thompson. Loved sister and sister-in-law to Nell & Horrie Moffat (both deceased) and Bill & Jean Ferguson (both deceased). Loved Aunty to Raymond & Denise Moffat and their families. Much loved and special friend to Paul, Penny, Jedd and Karli McDonell. Loved and appreciated by all her animal friends. "Forever In Our Hearts" 93 Years Young Family and friends of Nancy are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Orange Funerals, 1 Cameron Place, Orange on Wednesday February 27, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the RSPCA Orange Centre.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 26, 2019
