VAUGHAN, Michael (Mick) April 5, 2019 Late of Orange. Passed away peacefully with his two sons by his side. Dearly beloved husband of Carol. Much loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Samantha, David and Sally. Special Pop and Poppy to his grandchildren Nathan, Owen, Imogen, Maddison, Sienna. "Peace At Last" Aged 73 Years The family and friends of Mick are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held in the Chapel of the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium, Orange on Thursday, April 11, 2019 commencing at 3.00pm. Family have requested that a touch of light blue may be worn. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to the Leukaemia Foundation. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 9, 2019