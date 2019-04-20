Home
Michael Daniel KEELEY


1956 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Michael Daniel KEELEY
KEELEY, Michael Daniel 4.3.1956 - 15.4.2019 The family and friends of Michael, late of Moulder Street, Orange are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Lawn Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 20, 2019
