GLENN, Michael Charles 'Mike' 01.10.1959 - 09.06.2019 Passed away unexpectedly after surgery at RPA. Dearly beloved husband of Tatyana. Much loved father and father-in-law of Daniel and Vina and Alexander. Loved step-father of Jennifer, Eleni and Kerrie. Dearly loved son of Janet Allcorn. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Catherine and Ross, Bill and Lisa, Laura and Greg (deceased). Loved uncle to his nieces, nephews, his many cousins, work mates and friends. "Forever In Our Hearts" Aged 59 Years The family and friends of Michael are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Friday, June 14, 2019 commencing at 11:00am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the March Uniting Cemetery, 893 Burrendong Way. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Ronald McDonald House. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family







