Matthew John (Dick) POWTER


1990 - 2019
Matthew John (Dick) POWTER Notice
POWTER, Matthew John "Dick" 05.04.1990 - 20.05.2019 Late of Kempsey, formerly Orange. Loved partner of Tennille. Adored father of Jordon (deceased), Shai'daylee, Tazjarn and stepdad to Kyleah and Lachlan. Son of Val Gersbach and John Powter (deceased). Brother to Samantha, Mitchell and Emily. Loved grandson of Mavis and Merv (deceased) Gersbach. Loved uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to all who knew him. 'The Gate of Memory Never Closes' Aged 29 years The family and friends of Matthew are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the Orange Funerals 1 Cameron Pl, Orange on Thursday June 13, 2019 commencing at 11am.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 8, 2019
