Mary SHELDON


1946 - 2019
Mary SHELDON Notice
SHELDON, Mary 12 January 1946 - 26 June 2019 Mum to Kath and Andrew, Grandma to Johannes, AJ and Abi, mother-in-law to Rene, friend to many, loved by all. Family and friends are invited to come along and bang on with random Mary stories at the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium Chapel, Lone Pine Avenue, Orange on Tuesday July 2, 2019 commencing at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to palliative care. https://palliativecare.org.au/donate.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 29, 2019
