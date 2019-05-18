|
MURRAY, Marjorie Grace "Sally" Passed away peacefully at home. Beloved wife of George (deceased). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Norman and Cressy, Lillian and Harry, Peg and Doc (all deceased). Loved by all her nieces and nephews. "Forever In Our Hearts" Aged 93 Years The family and friends of Marjorie are kindly invited to attend her funeral service to be hld at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Stree, Orange on Monday, May 20, 2019 commencing at 10.00am. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Legacy. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 18, 2019