|
|
TILININ, Maria 23.03.1926 - 18.06.2019 Peacefully at Parkwood, Orange. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lida and Peter Veenstra. Adored "Grandma" of John and Meegan, Melissa Menzies and great grandma of William, Thomas and Eliza. "Forever In Our Hearts" The family and friends of Maria are kindly invited to attend her Requiem Mass to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Park Street, Orange on Saturday June 22, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 20, 2019