Home
Services
Orange Funeral Service
1 Cameron Place,
Orange, New South Wales 2800
02 6360 1199
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret LAUGHTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Mary LAUGHTON


1933 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Margaret Mary LAUGHTON Notice
LAUGHTON, Margaret Mary 21.08.1933 - 12.06.2019 Loving and loved wife of Max (deceased). Loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Roger and Cathy, Julieanne and Russell. Much loved and devoted 'Gran' to Ryan & Cass, Elise & Alo, Sarah & James and Hayden. Cherished 'Great Gran' of Frankie, Sienna, Olivia, Bowie and Max. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Norma & Bede Saunders (both deceased), Billy and Enid Gough (both deceased), Gail Pringle and Bill (deceased), Shirley Giles & Bill (deceased), Kevin Laughton & Fran (deceased). Treasured aunty to her nieces, nephews and their families. "The light in all our lives" Aged 85 years The family and friends of Margaret are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Wesley Uniting Church, Anson Street Orange, on Monday June 17, 2019 commencing at 11am.



logo


logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.