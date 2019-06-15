|
LAUGHTON, Margaret Mary 21.08.1933 - 12.06.2019 Loving and loved wife of Max (deceased). Loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Roger and Cathy, Julieanne and Russell. Much loved and devoted 'Gran' to Ryan & Cass, Elise & Alo, Sarah & James and Hayden. Cherished 'Great Gran' of Frankie, Sienna, Olivia, Bowie and Max. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Norma & Bede Saunders (both deceased), Billy and Enid Gough (both deceased), Gail Pringle and Bill (deceased), Shirley Giles & Bill (deceased), Kevin Laughton & Fran (deceased). Treasured aunty to her nieces, nephews and their families. "The light in all our lives" Aged 85 years The family and friends of Margaret are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Wesley Uniting Church, Anson Street Orange, on Monday June 17, 2019 commencing at 11am.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 15, 2019