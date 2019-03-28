Home
BARNETT, Margaret Mary 20.05.1942 - 25.03.2019 Passed away peacefully after a strong battle, late of Lucknow, formerly of Hornsby Heights and Cowra. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Geoff and Belinda, Jeanine and Mick Hazzard, Sharon and Graeme Beasley. Loving 'Nanna' of Rebecca (deceased), Chris, Sam, Sammie, Jess, Kristie, Josh and Ben. Great-grandmother of Cooper. Sister of Darrell. "Always in our Hearts" Aged 76 years A Requiem Mass for Margaret will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng St OrangeTODAY Thursday March 28, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 28, 2019
