Margaret Isa (Meg) VAZ


1952 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Margaret Isa (Meg) VAZ Notice
VAZ, Margaret Isa (Meg) 14.11.1952 - 27.3.2019 Late of Orange. Loving wife of Rob. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ellen and Neil, Alex and Sam. Adored "Granny" of Charlie, Jimmy, Alice. "Loved By All" The family and friends of Margaret are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 commencing at 11.00am By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimers Australia. Meg's family would like to thank the carers at Ascott Gardens for their compassion shown to Meg. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 30, 2019
