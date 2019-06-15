|
MEAD (nee Buttle) Margaret Helen 31.03.1938 - 14.06.2019 Passed away peacefully at home. Loving wife of Ronald. Much loved mother of Richard and Maria and Catherine. Loving Nana of Jessica and Tully, Courtney and Brianna. "In God's Loving Care" The family and friends of Margaret are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Thursday June 20, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Palliative Care, c/- Orange Health Service. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 15, 2019