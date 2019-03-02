|
RODWELL, Margaret Anne Passed away 23rd January 2019 Aged 79 Years & Her Son RODWELL, Cameron Charles Passed away 23rd January 2019 Aged 54 years Late of Smithtown and formerly of Orange. Beloved wife and son of Charlie (deceased). Loved mother and mother in law, brother and brother in law of James and Kath, Shane, Michelle. Adored Nan and Uncle of their family. A combined Celebration of Life for Margaret and Cameron will be held at the Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, 8 Everinghams Lane Frederickton on Friday 8th March 2019, commencing at 10.00am, then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 2, 2019
