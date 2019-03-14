|
|
O'NEILL, Lyndene Cherrie Passed away suddenly at her home in Orange after a long illness. Dearly beloved daughter of the late Allan O'Neill (Lithgow) and granddaughter of the late Grace Wolfenden (Lithgow). Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Mark O'Neill (deceased), Todd O'Neill, Sharon Bennett and Shane Reed, Charmaine and Tom O'Connor, Julie and Jeremy O'Brien and Kenneth O'Neill. Adored aunt of Jesse, Cameron, Sevanah, Logan, Charlotte, Caleb, Matilda and Charlie. Aged 33 Years The family and friends of Lyndene are kindly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at Hoskins Uniting Church, 43 Bridge Street, Lithgow on Monday, March 18, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to Lowther Cemetery, Jenolan Caves Road, Lowther. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to The Butterfly Foundation. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019