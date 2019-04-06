|
|
Lord
Ronald James
05.06.1943 - 30.03.2019
Medical Journalist and Publisher.
Late of Glebe. Formerly of Orange.
Beloved husband of Victoria, loved son of Ellen & Clive Lord (deceased), spirited and much loved brother and brother in law to Helen & Owen (deceased), Olive (deceased), Siona & Jerry (USA), Elspeth & Ross (Scotland), loved uncle to his nieces and nephews.
The relatives and friends of the late Ron Lord are invited to attend his prayer service on Wednesday 10 April at 1pm at St James Catholic Church, Woolley Street, Glebe.
The Prayer Service will be followed by private cremation.
Because of its excellent work, donations to the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse would be appreciated.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 6, 2019