Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Lord Ron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lord Ron


1943 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Lord Ron Notice
Lord

Ronald James

05.06.1943 - 30.03.2019

Medical Journalist and Publisher.

Late of Glebe. Formerly of Orange.

Beloved husband of Victoria, loved son of Ellen & Clive Lord (deceased), spirited and much loved brother and brother in law to Helen & Owen (deceased), Olive (deceased), Siona & Jerry (USA), Elspeth & Ross (Scotland), loved uncle to his nieces and nephews.

The relatives and friends of the late Ron Lord are invited to attend his prayer service on Wednesday 10 April at 1pm at St James Catholic Church, Woolley Street, Glebe.

The Prayer Service will be followed by private cremation.

Because of its excellent work, donations to the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse would be appreciated.

Salvos Funerals

02 9119 9010
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.