LEWIS, Loma 26.08.1930 - 06.03.2019 Late of Ascott Gardens and formerly of 'Yullambee', Dairy Creek Road, Orange. Dearly loved wife of Max (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Colin and Kerri, Barry and Lori, Sheryl and Campbell. Cherished grandma to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to all her family. "Mum and Dad Reunited" "Loved By All" The family and friends of Loma are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Byng Street, Orange on Friday, March 15, 2019 commencing at 2:30pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium, Lone Pine Avenue, Orange. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Palliative Care, Orange. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 9, 2019