Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Lola LONGHURST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lola LONGHURST


1927 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Lola LONGHURST Notice
LONGHURST, Lola 27.2.1928 - 12.03.2019 Passed away peacefully at Cherrywood Orange, late of Icely Road, Orange. Beloved wife for 68 years to Tony (deceased). Loved mother of Jan and Bruce. Much loved nan and grandma of Steven, Danica, Brad, Freya and loved great grandma to her nine great grandchildren. A loved sister to Allan and Max Thornberry (both deceased). Loved aunt to her nieces, nephews and their families. "Forever In Our Hearts" The family and friends of Lola are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Lawn Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.