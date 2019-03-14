|
LONGHURST, Lola 27.2.1928 - 12.03.2019 Passed away peacefully at Cherrywood Orange, late of Icely Road, Orange. Beloved wife for 68 years to Tony (deceased). Loved mother of Jan and Bruce. Much loved nan and grandma of Steven, Danica, Brad, Freya and loved great grandma to her nine great grandchildren. A loved sister to Allan and Max Thornberry (both deceased). Loved aunt to her nieces, nephews and their families. "Forever In Our Hearts" The family and friends of Lola are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Lawn Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2019