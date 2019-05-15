Home
In Loving Memory of Our Wonderful Parents CULVERSON Lola 16.4.1926 - 4.5.2013 CULVERSON Brian Reid 25.12.1926 - 15.05.2015 Though your smiles are gone forever And your hands we can no longer touch In our minds are etched the memories Of our parents that we loved so much These memories are our keepsake With which we will never part Heaven has you in its keeping We keep you both in our hearts. Loved and missed every day Deb & Peter, Jeff, Kim & Trish and their families.



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 15, 2019
