STEVENS, Lloyd 10.07.1936 - 21.06.2019 Peacefully passed away in Orange, his home for 56 years. Dearly beloved husband of Dilys and much beloved father and father-in-law of Ken and Karen, Melita and James, Elaine, Lorraine and Steve, Kylie and Iggy. Much loved grandfather of Hal and Bella, Ray, Jackson, Thomas, Raphael and Edward. He lived his life in service to his community, National Service, Orange City Council, the State Emergency Services, the RSL and other community projects. "May He Rest In Peace" Aged 82 Years The family and friends of Lloyd are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to the Leukaemia Foundation. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 22, 2019