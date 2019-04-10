|
COULTER, Lloyd Hope April 6, 2019 Peacefully at Gosling Creek Aged Care, Orange. Late of Sampson Street, Orange. Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Gwen (deceased). Much loved father and father-in-law of Judy and Phil Kent (Goulburn), and Sue Zarnow (Orange). Loving and devoted grandfather of Emily, Carl, Taylor, Samantha, Laura, James, Sam and beloved "Grandad Lloyd" to his great grandchildren Harrison, Dom, Ella-Grace, Sadie, Phoebe. A loved brother and brother-in-law of Audrey (deceased) and Eric Scott (Brisbane), Colleen Hayhoe (Brisbane) and Clem Hayhoe (deceased) and John Coulter (China). "In God's Loving Care" In His 90th Year The family and friends of Lloyd are kindly invited to attend a Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving to be held at Wesley Uniting Church, Anson Street, Orange on Friday, April 12, 2019 commencing at 11am. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Alzheimer's Australia. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 10, 2019