Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Lindsay GRIST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lindsay Allan (Linds/Gristy/Pardy) GRIST


1935 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Lindsay Allan (Linds/Gristy/Pardy) GRIST Notice
GRIST, Lindsay Allan Linds/Gristy/Pardy 15.6.1935 - 26.5.2019 Beloved husband of Jude. Kiwi Larrikin. Ratbag Dad to his children and grandchildren. Great Mate and True Gentleman. The family and friends of Lindsay are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held in the Chapel of the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium, Orange on Friday, May 31, 2019 commencing at 10.00am. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Drought Relief. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.