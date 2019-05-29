|
|
GRIST, Lindsay Allan Linds/Gristy/Pardy 15.6.1935 - 26.5.2019 Beloved husband of Jude. Kiwi Larrikin. Ratbag Dad to his children and grandchildren. Great Mate and True Gentleman. The family and friends of Lindsay are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held in the Chapel of the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium, Orange on Friday, May 31, 2019 commencing at 10.00am. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Drought Relief. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 29, 2019