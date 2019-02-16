BROWN, Leanne Maree McKenzie 20/03/1984 - 7/02/2019 Passed away in Canberra after a long battle with Bipolar disorder. Dearly loved wife of Nicholas. Adored mother of Windsor. Eternally loved daughter of Phillip and Narelle McKenzie. Amazing sister and sister-in-law of Stacey and Adam Roberson. Devoted aunty to Millie and Penny Roberson. Granddaughter of Roy (deceased) and Vonnie McKenzie and Eric and Betty Evans (both deceased). Daughter-in-law to Terry and Jacqui Brown. Sister-in-law to Saxton Brown and Sophie Anderson. Cherished cousin and niece to many aunts and uncles. Best friend to many. "May your unquiet mind rest in peace" Aged 34 Years The family and friends of Leanne kindly invite you to attend in colour her Funeral Service at the Wesley Uniting Church, Anson Street, Orange on Thursday the 21st of February 2019 at 11.00am. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to DonateLife and Sane Australia. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family







